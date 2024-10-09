Ratan Tata battling for life in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital

MUMBAI: The 86-year-old Tata Group patriarch Ratan Tata, who was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital here on Monday due to age-related ailments, is critically ill.

Tata led the group from March 1991, taking up the mantle from his predecessor JRD Tata, through December 2012. Since then, he has been the chairman emeritus of the nearly $130-billion salt-to-software group.

While Bombay House, the headquarters of Tata Sons, the holding company that runs over 100 operating companies, of which 30 are listed entities, did not respond to calls, its PR firm confirmed to The New Indian Express that Tata's condition is serious.

Significantly, Tata, known for his philanthropy besides being a respected industry leader, himself had scotched what he called 'rumours' on Monday in a post on X, asserting that there was no cause for any concerns about his health and that he was undergoing check-ups for age-related medical conditions.

"I am aware of recent rumours circulating regarding my health and I want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age-related medical conditions," asserted Tata, who led the Tata Group from March 1991 to December 2012 as chairman of Tata Sons.

"There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits," he said, requesting the public and media to refrain from "spreading misinformation".

Under his 22 years of chairmanship, the group had a runaway growth led by a slew of acquisitions overseas. The first was the takeover of British firm Tetley Tea by the group firm Tata Tea in 2000 for $450 million.

That was followed with a much larger takeover of the British steel giant Corus Steel for $8 billion (6.2 billion pounds) in 2007, which has been a heavy drag on the group even today primarily because of the regulatory changes in Europe and Chinese dumping. Then came the JLR buyout from Ford England in 2008 for $2.3 billion, which has been a huge success and now fetches close to three fourths of the Tata Motors revenue and profit.

These three British acquisitions made the Tata group the largest employer in the island nation’s manufacturing sector.

Also, under his watch the group cash cow Tata Consultancy Services has become the country’s largest software company, ahead of Infosys and Wipro, and with nearly Rs 2 trillion in annual revenue and around Rs 60,000 crore in annual profit. It employs over 6 lakh from across 135 nationalities.