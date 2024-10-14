'Finding a place to rent has now become a minefield': Inside Spain's acute housing crisis

MADRID: Spain's acute housing crisis is piling pressure on Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as his government's measures yield few results and frustration boils over among beleaguered citizens.

"Finding a place to rent has now become a minefield, especially for the young," 24-year-old Juan Lozano told AFP.

"There is hardly any supply, and when there is, the prices are sky high."

Lozano was one of around 22,000 protesters who thronged central Madrid on Sunday to vent their anger at spiralling costs and the scarcity of new homes as well as threaten landlords with a rent strike.

Housing has been an unsolvable conundrum for successive governments in Spain, which remains scarred by a 2008 property market crash that accompanied the global recession.

But since the Covid-19 pandemic, the crisis has become "unsustainable", Lozano said.

The price of a square metre for rent has soared by 82 percent over the past 10 years, according to online property platform Idealista.

That increase comfortably outstripped average wages, which only creeped up by 17 percent in the same time, according to Spain's national statistics institute, making finding a home mission impossible for low-income households.

Compounding the problem is the dearth of social housing, which only makes up 2.5 percent of the total stock compared with an EU average of 9.3 percent.