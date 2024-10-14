How estate planning plays crucial role in preserving wealth

NEW DELHI: Divi Dutta, a partner with Khaitan & Co, remembers a case where her client found himself amidst litigations that threatened his financial stability.

The client’s wife was involved in a lawsuit concerning the enforcement of a personal guarantee, his daughter was in the middle of divorce proceedings, and his son, who got separated from his wife, was also anticipating divorce proceedings.

The client wanted to protect his assets from these litigation and ensure a succession plan for his children and grandchildren. She resolved his problem by designing a trust.