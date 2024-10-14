Reliance Industries profit falls 5% in Q2 of FY25; oil-to-chemical segment under pressure, Jio shines

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Monday reported a near 5% drop in its consolidated net profit during the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25) as the company’s mainstay oil-to-chemical (O2C) segment was hit by falling prices and lower demand.

During the September quarter, RIL’s net profit came down to Rs 16,563 crore as against Rs 17,394 crore in the year-ago period. The firm's total revenue from operations remained almost flat year-on-year to 235,481 crore.

The O2C segment, which contributes more than half of RIL’s revenue, saw its EBITDA Margin getting contracted by 300 bps and EBITDA falling by 23.4% to Rs 12,413 crore in Q2FY25. Exports also fell 15.7% year-on-year to 70,631 crore. However, revenue of this segment grew 5.1% to Rs 155,580 crore.

“Unfavourable demand-supply balance led to sharp 50% decline in transportation fuel cracks and continued weakness in downstream chemical deltas,” said RIL in a statement.

In Q2FY25, global oil demand rose by only 0.8 mb/d Y-o-Y (vs 2.5 mb/d in 2Q FY24) to 103.9 mb/d. Dated Brent averaged $ 80.2/bbl in Q2FY25 down $ 6.6/bbl Y-o-Y. Crude oil benchmarks fell Y-o-Y due to lower-than-expected demand growth, especially in China.

“Increasing supplies from non-OPEC players pushed prices lower even though OPEC+ countries extended voluntary production cuts. Further, domestic polymer and polyester demand declined by 5% and 7% respectively due to seasonal factors in Q2,” sail RIL.