Bobba Logistics expands warehousing infrastructure with Rs 100 crore investment

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-headquartered logistics pioneer Bobba Logistics is set to operationalise phase II of its warehousing infrastructure by Q1 2026.

The project, taking shape near Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru, will involve an investment of ₹100 crore to establish over 300,000 square feet of cutting-edge warehousing, logistical, and cargo-handling facilities to serve a wide customer base.

A year ago, Bobba launched its 75,000 square foot phase I project at Sonnappanahalli on the new airport road, with a ₹30 crore investment.

This facility caters to both dry and cold storage needs, serving as a central hub in the supply chain for storing, managing, and shipping goods. By consolidating fragmented logistics operations through an integrated network, Bobba Logistics aims to streamline the supply chain for both large and medium-sized enterprises. The aforementioned investments are made through internal accruals.

Sharing details about the expansion with The New Indian Express, Bobba Logistics Director Chandrakala Bobba stated, "We have recently implemented a final design on our phase II project, which will come up on a much larger scale. It will be 'build-to-suit', wherein each customer will have their own boxes, space, service, and dock area, among others."

Highlighting the sectors served by the company, Bobba Logistics Director Balajee Bobba commented, "Our customers include freight forwarders, those with cold storage requirements, frozen food, exporters of perishables, imported goods, airlines, lifestyle and luxury products, healthcare, automobile components, and tyre manufacturers. We handle a vast inventory of products. Customers can use our facility for distribution too, in a hub-and-spoke model, sending across required materials to the needed premises."