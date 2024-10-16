India’s telecom journey subject of study for world: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India’s mobile and telecom journey in the 21st century is a subject of study for the entire world.

Speaking at the inauguration of the eighth edition of the India Mobile Congress 2024, Modi emphasised that telecom is not just a medium of connectivity, but also a medium of equity and opportunity in India.

“India’s mobile and telecom journey in the 21st century is a subject of study for the whole world”, said Modi.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the International Telecommunication Union - World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) 2024 alongside the 8th edition of the India Mobile Congress 2024. Highlighting the significance of this combined event, he noted that WTSA’s objective is to work on global standards, while the role of the India Mobile Congress is focused on services. He added that the event brings global standards and services together on a single platform.