Number of income taxpayers doubles in 10 years

NEW DELHI: Continuous efforts by the income tax department to increase taxpayer base have bore fruits with the number of income taxpayers doubling in the past 10 years even as direct collections have risen three times during the period.

Data released by the income tax department shows total number of income taxpayers increased from 52.6 million in assessment year 2013-14 to 104.1 million in assessment year 2023-24. During the same period, direct tax collection has tripled from Rs 6.38 lakh crore to Rs 19.60 lakh crore.

According to the income tax department, a taxpayer is a person who either has filed a return of income for the relevant Assessment Year (AY) or in whose case tax has been deducted at source in the relevant financial year.

The income tax data also shows that tax buoyancy in 2023-24 is 2.12, which has shown sharp improvement from 1.16 in 2013-14. Tax buoyancy is arrived at by dividing the growth rate of tax collection by the nominal GDP growth rate. A buoyancy of 2.12 means the growth in tax collection was more than double the nominal GDP growth rate in 2023-24.