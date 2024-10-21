You are losing money without knowing it!

See how you have been losing money, some knowingly and some unknowingly! Some of it could be hereditary and some of it is your own behaviour.

There is now research into this – and you must be familiar with the term ‘Behavioural Finance’. Let us look at some of them:

Refusing to look at the facts! Behavioural Finance calls it ‘Avoidance’. If you realize that your spouse or children are spending too much and you are too polite to talk about it.

For example, if you eat out too often and in a place that is too expensive-you have to say ‘we can’t afford it’. Many men live with the problem instead of confronting the facts. Refusing to ask your boss for a raise is also in this category. You are trying to avoid the discomfort. You are not avoiding the pain. Just postponing it.