Sebi directs entities to end contracts with unregistered financial advisors within three months

MUMBAI: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has directed all entities registered with it, and their agents, to terminate their existing contracts with unregistered financial advisors within three months.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, Sebi said, “All regulated entities and their agents must ensure that any individuals associated with them or their agents do not engage in activities with unregistered financial advisors without prior permission.”

The directive applies to individuals who are not registered with Sebi but provide investment advice or recommendations to the public, either directly or through regulated entities. It also includes those who offer assured returns or performance claims.