India holds immense potential in shaping future of AI: Meta's chief AI scientist

BENGALURU: India has an important role to play, not just in technology and product development, but also in research in AI, said Yann LeCun, vice president and chief AI scientist at Meta.

Speaking at the company's AI Summit in Bengaluru on Wednesday, LeCun said, "We see a lot of people from India making major technical and scientific contributions to AI."

He added that the country holds immense potential in shaping the future of AI in cutting-edge research. "The country's contributions to AI, particularly in areas like natural language understanding, are vital for advancing technologies that can serve diverse populations. As AI continues to evolve, India is poised to play a pivotal role in driving innovation on a global scale," he said.

The chief AI scientist also pointed out that AI is not going to dominate us or take over, but is going to amplify human intelligence. He said, “Paris is now probably the second most vibrant place for AI startups in the world… Bangalore is not far behind, and probably progressing quickly.”