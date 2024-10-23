Markets crash as FII sell-off continues

NEW DELHI: India’s equity market benchmark NSE Nifty50 on Tuesday plunged to its lowest level since mid-August amidst relentless selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), weak September quarter corporate earnings, strengthening of bond yield and dollar, and diminishing chances of another interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

India’s benchmark indices—NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex—fell more than 1% each on Tuesday. The Sensex fell 930 points, or 1.15%, to settle at 80,220, while the broader NSE Nifty plunged 309 points, or 1.25%, to close at 24,472.

Investors lost more than Rs 9 lakh crore on Tuesday as the market capitalisation of all listed companies on BSE came down to 445.5 lakh crore from Rs 454.6 lakh crore on Monday. The rupee weakened on Tuesday to settle at a new closing low of Rs 84.08 against the USD.

“Bearish sentiments continued to dominate the domestic market on Tuesday amid heightened volatility with small- and mid-cap stocks taking the biggest hit,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services. Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell 3.92% on Tuesday and the Nifty Midcap 100 declined by 2.61%.