India to see 20 times growth in computing capacities in 2024; will export AI soon: Nvidia CEO

MUMBAI: India, a country "dear" to the world's computer industry, is set to witness 20 times growth in compute capacities in 2024 and will soon be exporting impactful AI solutions, Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Nvidia AI Summit 2024 here, Huang emphasised Nvidia's commitment to expanding its ecosystem in India.

"India is very, very dear to the world's computer industry, central to the IT industry, at the centre and core of the IT of just about every single company in the world.

"Nvidia's ecosystem in India is very rich; 2024 will see a a 20 times growth in compute capacities in India," he said.

Huang described the current state of the industry as undergoing "seismic change" due to AI advancements and suggested that India, which has traditionally been a hub for software exportation, is poised to become a leader in AI exportation in the future.

"India exported software; in the future, India will export AI," he said, pointing towards the country shifting from merely being a back office for software production to becoming a powerhouse in AI development and delivery.

"India has focused on being a back office to produce software; the next generation of it will be of producing and delivering AI. It will be dramatically more impactful," he asserted.

"In the long term, I am hoping that all of us have our own AI co-pilots," he further said.

Addressing concerns about job displacement, Huang asserted that while AI will not eliminate jobs outright, it will fundamentally change how they are performed. "AI will absolutely not take away a job, but the person who uses AI to do a job better will take away the job," he said.