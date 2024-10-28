2.16 lakh jobs recorded this festive season across e-commerce, logistics: Report

BENGALURU: Jobs and professional networking platform, apna.co, has reported 2.16 lakh job postings this festive season, a 20% increase compared to 1.8 lakh job postings reported last year.

This year’s festive season saw a significant rise in hiring across key sectors like logistics, e-commerce, retail, and hospitality. Also, this year’s festive season was particularly important for businesses looking to rebound after a slowdown in consumer spending during the summer and election periods, said the platform.

The rapid expansion of the quick commerce industry contributed to this hiring momentum. Among the sectors, logistics and operations experienced the highest growth, with a 70% increase in job postings. Retail and e-commerce followed with a 30% rise, while the restaurant and hospitality sector grew by 25%.

Logistics and mobility leaders like Rapido, Delhivery, Ekart, and Shiprocket have posted over 30,000 openings for roles such as warehouse managers, logistics associates, inventory managers, and delivery drivers.

The retail and e-commerce sector is also expanding, adding 18,000 roles, including Category Growth Managers, Sales Associates, and Customer Support Managers, to enhance the consumer experience.

In hospitality, 14,000 jobs have opened for positions like restaurant managers, front office staff, and administrative personnel.

Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are also experiencing a significant rise in job opportunities. While tier-1 cities have seen a 20% increase in job postings, the demand in tier-2 and tier-3 cities is even more notable, it noted.

Nirmit Parikh, Founder & CEO of Apna.co, said, “This year was crucial for our employer partners, who anticipated a 20-25% increase in consumer demand.”