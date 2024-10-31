Samsung leads phone market in value terms

NEW DELHI: Samsung secured the top spot with a 23% market share in terms of value in India during the third quarter of 2024 (July-Sept), closely followed by Apple at 22%, according to Counterpoint Research.

Vivo ranked third with 15.5%, Oppo came in fourth at 10.8%, and Xiaomi at 8.7%. In terms of shipments, Vivo reclaimed the top position with a 19% market share, followed by Xiaomi at 17%. Overall, India’s smartphone market saw a 3% year-over-year growth in volume and 12% YoY surge in value, reaching an all-time record for a single quarter.

“Apple closely follows Samsung at the No. 2 spot with a 22% value share. The brand has aggressively expanded into smaller cities, driving significant value growth with an increased focus on newer iPhones. Strong shipments of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 ahead of the festive season have further enhanced Apple’s performance.

As consumers increasingly invest in premium smartphones, Apple has cemented its status as the top choice for premium buyers in India, supported by its aspirational image and expanding footprint,” said Prachir Singh, Senior Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research.

As per Counterpoint, Vivo maintained healthy inventory levels throughout the year, helping it achieve a 26%

YoY growth and reclaim the top spot in the Indian smartphone market. Xiaomi claimed the second position with a 3% YoY growth, driven by a balanced focus across both online and offline channels.