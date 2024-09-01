Emami to acquire 49.6% in ‘The Man Company’

NEW DELHI: FMCG major Emami on Saturday announced the acquisition of the remaining 49.6 per cent stake in Helios Lifestyle, which owns male grooming brand ‘The Man Company’. Helios Lifestyle is already a subsidiary of Emami with 50.4 per cent shareholding, as per a statement from Emami.

“Completion of acquisition of Helios by Emami will strengthen its presence in the fast-growing digital-first premium male grooming segment,” it said. Emami had earlier acquired 33.09% stake in Helios in two tranches -- one in December 2017 and other in February 2019. Later, it raised stake to 50.4% in 2022. The Man Company, a digital-first lifestyle brand, offers premium men’s grooming products in categories including fragrances, skin care, hair care, body care and beard management.