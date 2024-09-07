Carlyle-backed Hexaware files for Rs 9,950 crore offer-for-sale share issue

MUMBAI: Private equity major Carlyle-backed digital and technology company Hexaware Technologies has filed for a Rs 9,950-crore initial share sale with the capital markets regulator SEBI. The promoter of Hexaware, CA Magnum Holdings, a part of the Carlyle Group, is the sole selling shareholder in the offer.

Hexaware, which has artificial intelligence at its core service focus, caters to a diverse range of customers, including 31 of the Fortune 500 companies, currently and has a global delivery presence comprising 38 delivery centers supported by 16 offices. As of June 2024, the company had 31,870 employees across 28 countries led by Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan as its chief executive officer.

The Rs 9,950 crore IPO of the Mumbai-based company is an offer for sale (OFS) issue and one of the biggest in recent years and the biggest so far this year.

Hexaware specialises in financial services, healthcare and insurance, manufacturing and consumer, hi-tech and professional services, banking, and travel and transportations.

In 2023 its revenue from operations was Rs 10,380 crore from which it earned a net profit of Rs 997 crore, and for the six months to June 2024, its revenue from stood at Rs 5,684 crore and net income was Rs 553 crores.