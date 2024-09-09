London's pod taxis make their way into Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) is set to introduce London-style pod taxis, offering a futuristic solution to the city's traffic congestion. Sai Green Mobility, in partnership with Ultra PRT the developers behind the pod taxi system at Heathrow Airport in London will roll out a network of compact, driverless taxis. The project will feature 21 automated vehicles operating along a 3.9-kilometre route, connecting the Bandra and Kurla railway stations to BKC's car parks.

Sanctioned in March, the project follows a comprehensive techno-economic feasibility study conducted by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to assess the area's topography and the potential impact of the system on reducing traffic in BKC.

Fare rates for the pod taxi service were determined through surveys of auto and bus users in the area. Currently, commuters pay an average of ₹15.33 per kilometre for metered auto rides, while shared auto fares range from ₹30 to ₹40 per passenger for trips between BKC and the Bandra or Kurla stations. Taxi fares are about ₹18.67 per kilometer, but app-based services like Ola and Uber often charge between ₹80 to ₹100 for short trips of 2-3 kilometers due to dynamic pricing. The pod taxis are expected to offer a competitive and efficient alternative.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and MMRDA Chairman Eknath Shinde has expressed confidence in the project, stating that the pod taxi system will serve as a model for future urban transport initiatives across India, promoting sustainable and efficient mobility solutions.