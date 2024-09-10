UAE-backed group sells Spectator magazine, once edited by ex-PM Boris Johnson, after UK block

LONDON: British right-wing magazine The Spectator announced Tuesday its sale to a hedge fund manager after the UK government objected to the acquisition of its parent company by a US-UAE joint venture.

The US-Emirati consortium, RedBird IMI, last year struck a £1.2-billion ($1.6-billion) deal to buy Telegraph Media Group, owner of the 196-year-old weekly publication and the Telegraph newspapers.

However, the UK's previous Conservative government ordered the venture to conduct a swift resale of TMG amid the potential impact on freedom of speech given Abu Dhabi's press censorship record.

The Spectator, a right-wing publication once edited by former prime minister Boris Johnson, said that it had been bought by hedge fund manager Paul Marshall for £100 million.