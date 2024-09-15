Phonemakers colluded with Amazon and Flipkart: CCI

NEW DELHI: An investigation by the country’s anti-trust regulator – Competition Commission of India (CCI) – has found smartphone companies such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others colluded with Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart to exclusively launch products on their platforms in violation of the country’s competition laws, according to international news agency Reuters.

The report stated that CCI’s investigations have found that Amazon and Flipkart violated local competition laws by giving preference to select sellers, prioritising certain listings, and steeply discounting products, hurting other companies.

A report prepared by the anti-trust body says the Indian units of five companies — Samsung , Xiaomi, Motorola, Realme and OnePlus — were “involved in the practice of exclusive” phone launches in collusion with Amazon and its affiliates, breaking competition law.

Flipkart on the other hand colluded with Indian units of Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola, Vivo, Lenovo and Realme for exclusive launches.