Cautious aggression with equity savings funds

An equity savings fund, as per SEBI’s definition, is one of the lower (not to be mistaken with Low) risk investment instruments categorized as Equity for taxation purposes. However, it can invest in equity and debt instruments as well as arbitrage opportunities using hedging positions.

Whereas, the equity component offers growth and appreciation of capital, the upside can be constrained but resultantly, risk is also limited due to the inbuilt arbitrage component.

The arbitrage portion of these funds allows the biggest advantage as far as stable returns are concerned.

Essentially, it seeks to capitalize on pricing inefficiencies in the equities market’s cash and derivative components. As a result, the fund’s overall stock exposure is partially hedged, lowering volatility as compared to an aggressive hybrid fund with wholly unhedged equity exposure.

Since these funds invest in both stock and debt, they are less risky than pure equity funds. However, because the performance of the underlying instruments affects the NAV of the funds, returns might change with market fluctuations. They are however known for providing relatively consistent returns in the long term.

Typically, an investor with moderate risk appetite focus on a financial horizon of three-five years can opt for equity savings funds. This way, return expectations can be slightly more than debt fund returns, and it would be possible to tide over market dips in the short term.