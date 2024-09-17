Lenovo launches new Infrastructure R&D lab in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Lenovo on Tuesday launched a new infrastructure R&D lab in Bengaluru, which will be one of its four critical labs globally after Morrisville, Beijing, and Taipei.

The PC maker has also started manufacturing AI servers in the country. Its Puducherry facility, operational since 2005, will now produce enterprise AI and GPU servers for AI workloads.

This is to meet the growing demands of local and international markets, and over 60 per cent of the production has been slated for export across the Asia-Pacific region.

It has a production capacity of up to 50,000 enterprise AI rack servers and 2,400 high-end GPU units annually. "We remain committed to driving India’s growth as an innovation hub by expanding our global manufacturing footprint and harnessing the strength of Indian talent and the industry ecosystem for technology R&D," said Amar Babu, President – Asia Pacific, Lenovo.