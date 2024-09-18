Wipro implements strict work-from-office policy; Employees face leave deductions

Wipro, a leading IT company in India, has introduced a stringent work-from-office policy mandating employees to be present at least three days a week. Failure to comply with this requirement will result in deductions from their leave balance.

In an email sent to employees on September 2, Wipro’s management instructed the human resources team to revoke any existing work-from-home approvals, emphasizing that any absence from the office would directly affect leave entitlements. According to an employee quoted in reports, missing a day in the office will lead to the deduction of one day of leave for each day not attended.

This new directive applies only to certain projects within the company, rather than being a blanket policy for all employees.

Wipro’s decision reflects a broader trend among Indian IT firms aiming to return to in-office work. LTIMindtree has implemented a similar policy requiring employees to work on-site four days a week, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has linked variable pay to attendance, necessitating a full five-day office presence. Infosys has also adopted a three-day attendance rule akin to Wipro's.

These changes highlight a growing emphasis on reinforcing office culture as hybrid work arrangements continue to evolve within the industry.