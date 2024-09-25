GST circular tweak to help Infosys, others

NEW DELHI: The government is considering amendments in the GST circular 210, which clarifies on valuation of supply of services import by a related party where recipient is eligible to full input tax credit, to make it simpler for its correct interpretation by tax officers, according to a senior finance ministry official.

This is in context of the recent show cause notices sent to Infosys, foreign shipping lines and several food and beverage companies engaged in related-party transactions by the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI). The circular was issued in June.

According to the official, despite this circular there have been several instances where GST authorities erroneously sent show cause notices. IT major Infosys was served a show cause notice for evading taxes amounting to Rs 32,000 crore for the period July 2017 to March 2022. Though the government has waived off the tax demand for FY18 of Rs 3,898 crore for remaining years, they are looking at it on year-on-year basis.