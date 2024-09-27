After gaining 29% so far this year, gold may sizzle at Rs 8,000 per gram by December

MUMBAI: Bullion prices continued to sizzle for the third day, on the back of the global rally that has gained an unprecedented speed since the US Fed cut the interest by 50 bps for the first time in four years. Analysts expect the rally to continue for some more time—ranging from $2,800-3,000/ounce or Rs 7,550-8,000 by December. The metal has already gained 29 percent this year after a 20 percent rally in the previous year.

The yellow metal continued to gain Friday adding Rs 35/g and taking the retail price to Rs 7,575/g for pure gold. Similarly, silver also shot up by Rs 1705/kg to Rs 92,522, according to the closing price details on the Indian Bullion & Jewellers Association website.

Since the rate cut hope gained traction, gold has been on song in the global markets, already reaching the year-end target of $2700/ounce. After crossing the sensitive price barrier, the metal traded on Friday at $2691/ounce.

In a note Friday, a day after the metal crossed the $2700/ounce mark on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, global agency Fitch Solutions said they expect the price to jump to $2800/ounce by the end of the year.

“We are revising up our 2024 gold price forecast from $2,250/oz to$2,375/oz, expecting gold prices to trade within the range of $2,500-2,800/oz in the coming months,” Fitch Solutions said.

"This marks a departure from the $1,943/oz average seen in 2023. We are now neutral to bullish towards gold for Q4 2024-Q1 2025, as prices receive support from the US Fed's rate cuts and high levels of geopolitical tension. That said, we note some downside risks to gold, especially if Trump wins the forthcoming US elections, which would support the US dollar and pressure gold. In the longer term, we expect gold prices to remain elevated in the coming years compared to pre-Covid levels,” the note concluded.

According to Icra Ratings, gold prices are buoyed by the evolving global economic and geopolitical environment, including ongoing tensions in West Asia, rising investment demand for gold amid expectations of more interest rate cuts, and the massive central bank purchases led by China and India. All this had the average domestic price surging 14 percent in FY24 and another 29 percent so far this year.

Another reason for the domestic price spurt is the massive cut in the import duty on gold by 9 percentage points by the government in the budget. Though this led to a temporary price correction, it rebounded in a month’s time.

“Gold prices are expected to remain elevated in the near-term, influenced by the expectation of interest rate cuts across major economies,” Karthik Srinivasan, a senior vice-president at Icra Ratings, said.