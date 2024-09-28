Zomato co-founder and chief people officer Akriti Chopra quits

Long-term Zomato executive Akriti Chopra, who was promoted to cofounder in 2021 before the company's initial public offering, has resigned, as stated in a stock exchange filing on Friday. According to the report by the Economic Times, Chopra has been with Zomato since 2011, starting as a senior manager in finance and operations. She later served as chief finance officer until 2020, before taking on her most recent role as chief people officer.

In her resignation email to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, Chopra indicated that her departure was "effective today, September 27," and cited a desire to pursue other interests. The company confirmed her resignation but did not provide further comments from Chopra.

The report also highlighted concerns from shareholders regarding potential conflicts of interest following Zomato's acquisition of Blinkit in 2022, as Chopra is married to Blinkit founder Albinder Dhindsa. In response, Goyal clarified that Chopra had no involvement in any discussions or decisions related to the acquisition.

Chopra, a graduate of Lady Shri Ram College and a qualified chartered accountant, played a crucial role in establishing Zomato’s finance functions and building its governance, risk, and compliance teams. She was also instrumental in facilitating funding rounds for Zomato and in expanding the company’s international presence.

Chopra's departure marks her as the fifth cofounder to exit Zomato, following Gunjan Patidar in 2023, Mohit Gupta in 2022, Gaurav Gupta in 2021, and Pankaj Chaddah in 2018. Gaurav Gupta and Mohit Gupta were both elevated to cofounder status in 2019 and 2020, respectively.