Equity Savings Funds under the spotlight

In the previous column, we had commenced a discussion on Equity Savings Funds. Let us now turn the spotlight on a few randomly selected funds in this category and how they have performed over time frames of 1, 3 and 5 years.

These funds include Franklin India Equity Savings Fund, DSP Equity Savings Fund, Mirae Asset Equity Savings Fund, Kotak Equity Savings Fund and ABSL Equity Savings Fund.

Franklin India Equity Savings Fund has an AUM of Rs 671 crore. The current Asset allocation mix is nearly 16% in Equity, 50% in Arbitrage, 27% in Debt, 4% in Margins & 1% in Cash & Cash Equivalent. Its top holdings are in the Banks, Petroleum Products and IT-Software sectors. The performance of this fund over a 1-year, 3-years and 5-years time period is 12.41%, 7.69% and 9.03% respectively.