HFCL gets Rs. 1,127 crores order to deploy BSNL's Optical Transport Network

The partnership will cover the entire spectrum of activities, including supply, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of OTN. 

Published: 01st January 2024 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 03:23 PM

HFCL will upgrade BSNL’s network through OTN at over 300 large network nodes and 2000 amplifier sites.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL has received an order worth Rs. 1,127 Crores from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to deploy Optical Transport Network (OTN) infrastructure. The company will upgrade BSNL’s network through OTN at over 300 large network nodes and 2000 amplifier sites.

The entire installation process is projected to conclude within an ambitious 18-month timeframe. The partnership will cover the entire spectrum of activities, including supply, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of OTN (Optical Transport Network).

“The order aimed at revolutionizing BSNL's Optical Transport Network is a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing the nation's technological prowess. Our comprehensive network upgrade will not only address the heightened demands of Enterprise and FTTH/Broadband services but strategically position BSNL for the seamless launch of 4G services and the anticipation of 5G services,” said Mahendra Nahata, the Managing Director at HFCL.

HFCL has entered into a partnership with the NOKIA Network to deploy state-of-the-art optical technology. Following the deployment of these optical networks, HFCL has said that it will have a data capacity of 12 terabytes, effectively meeting its data needs for the next decade. The backbone network, spanning 310 aggregation locations, will serve as a pivotal force in empowering 4G, 5G, and BharatNet services, positioning BSNL at the forefront of India's digital revolution.

