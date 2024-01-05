Relief for air passengers as IndiGo waives fuel charge on ATF price fall 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major relief for air passengers, the country’s largest carrier IndiGo has removed fuel charges applicable on its domestic and international routes, effective January 4, 2024. The fuel charge, ranging up to Rs 1,000 per flight, was introduced in October 2023, following a sharp surge in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices.

With the recent reduction in ATF prices, IndiGo is withdrawing the charge. “As ATF prices are dynamic, we will continue to adjust our fares and components thereof, to respond to any change in prices or market conditions. IndiGo remains committed to its promise of providing of affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel for our customers,” the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

Jet fuel or ATF price was cut for the third consecutive month on January 1st. The ATF prices were slashed by Rs 4,162.5, or 3.9% on 1 January 2024 in Delhi to Rs 101,993.17 per kl, according to price notifications of oil marketing companies. ATF prices were earlier sliced by 6% ( Rs 6,854.25 per kl) in November and by Rs 5,189.25, or 4.6%, in December.

On October 5, IndiGo introduced a fuel charge of up to Rs 1,000 on domestic and international routes. Under this pricing structure, passengers booking IndiGo flights will incur a fuel charge, per sector, based on the sector distance.IndiGo was charging an extra Rs 300 for distances up to 500 km, Rs 400 for 501-1,000 km, Rs 550 for 1,001-1,500 km, Rs 650 for 1,501-2,500 km, Rs 800 for 2,501-3,500 km, and Rs 1,000 for over 3,500 km.

DGCA issues show cause notices to AI, SpiceJet

DGCA has issued show cause notices to Air India and SpiceJet for not deploying pilots trained to operate in low visibility conditions, following diversions of flights amid dense fog at the Delhi airport in late December. During December 25-28 last year, flight operations were impacted at Delhi airport

