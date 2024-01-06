Home Business

Federal Bank starts search for new MD & CEO after RBI turns down extension for Shyam Srinivasan

"This request was made in the context of the RBI's permissible limit of 15 years on the term of an incumbent MD & CEO," Federal Bank said, in a communique to the stock exchanges.

Shyam Srinivasan, CEO of Federal Bank. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala-headquartered Federal Bank on Saturday said it started the search for a new managing director & CEO after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) turned down the private bank's request for a one-year extension for the incumbent MD & CEO Shyam Srinivasan.

On October 6 last year, the Federal Bank had written to the RBI seeking a one-year extension for Shyam Srinivasan as MD & CEO following the expiry of his current three-year term on September 22, 2024.

"This request was made in the context of the RBI's permissible limit of 15 years on the term of an incumbent MD & CEO," Federal Bank said, in a communique to the stock exchanges.

Srinivasan has been the bank's MD & CEO since 2010.

However, on January 4 (Thursday), the bank received a communication from the RBI asking it to submit a fresh proposal containing a panel of at least two fresh names for the appointment as its MD & CEO. The RBI said a new name to lead the Federal Bank is after taking into consideration the "longer-term requirements of the bank".

The Federal Bank said at its meeting on January 5 (Friday), that the bank's board of directors has taken the RBI's letter on record and will proceed accordingly.

