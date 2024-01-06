Government auctions 91 coal mines so far; expects to create 3L jobs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has auctioned 91 mines since it initiated the auctioning of commercial coal mining in the country three years ago. According to the coal ministry, once these mines are fully operational, they are expected to create employment for around three lakh individuals, both directly and indirectly. Currently, six commercial mines have already initiated coal production, and another three are expected to start production in the next couple of months.

The ministry has successfully completed seven rounds of auctions through a completely transparent online process, launched by the prime minister in 2020. “Offering 31 coal mines of four States for auction, the 9th tranche of auction was launched recently in December, 2023. Mines pertaining to coal/lignite-bearing states of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana come under the 9th tranche of auction,” said the coal ministry, in a press note.

As per the government’s estimation, the coal mining from the already auctioned mines is projected to generate an annual revenue of R33,343 crore, considering production at an aggregated peak rate capacity level of 220.90 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

