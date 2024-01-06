Home Business

Government auctions 91 coal mines so far; expects to create 3L jobs

The ministry has successfully completed seven rounds of auctions through a completely transparent online process, launched by the prime minister in 2020. 

Published: 06th January 2024 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

In view of the surging demand, the railways is making plans to transport coal from the mines.

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has auctioned 91 mines since it initiated the auctioning of commercial coal mining in the country three years ago. According to the coal ministry, once these mines are fully operational, they are expected to create employment for around three lakh individuals, both directly and indirectly. Currently, six commercial mines have already initiated coal production, and another three are expected to start production in the next couple of months. 

The ministry has successfully completed seven rounds of auctions through a completely transparent online process, launched by the prime minister in 2020. “Offering 31 coal mines of four States for auction, the 9th tranche of auction was launched recently in December, 2023. Mines pertaining to coal/lignite-bearing states of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana come under the 9th tranche of auction,” said the coal ministry, in a press note. 

As per the government’s estimation, the coal mining from the already auctioned mines is projected to generate an annual revenue of R33,343 crore, considering production at an aggregated peak rate capacity level of 220.90 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
commercial coal mining Employment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp