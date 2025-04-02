Flipkart Internet gets Rs 3,250 crore from parent entity

BENGALURU: Flipkart Internet, the marketplace arm of Flipkart, has received about Rs 3,250 crore from its Singapore-based parent entity. According to reports, last year the company had received Rs 1,421 crore from the same parent organisation. The board of Flipkart Internet issued 470,772 equity shares, against this according to its regulatory filings.

Earlier in May last year, Flipkart raised $350 million from Google at a valuation of about $36 billion.