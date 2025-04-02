IT sector hiring falls 3% in March; skilled resource demand recovering

he IT sector has witnessed a decline of -3% in hiring in March. But it is an improvement from the -16% contraction it saw last year in March, shows Naukri Jobspeak Index report. Amid global uncertainty, hiring in the IT industry is slowly recovering as demand for specialised skills is growing.

The emerging-tech sub-sector under IT that comprises companies working in technologies like crypto & blockchain witnessed a 36% growth. Additionally, IT start-ups also witnessed a 11% growth in March 2025, says the report.

Apart from the IT sector, other major sectors also mirrored the overall trend and ended close to last year’s base, with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) being the major outlier, with hiring growing at a fabulous 25% y-o-y. Retail (-13%), Oil & Gas (-10%) and Education (-14%) are sectors that ended up in the red when compared with the same month last year.