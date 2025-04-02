Wall Street swings higher ahead of Trump's tariff announcement

WASHINGTON: US stocks whipped through another dizzying day Wednesday in the final hours before President Donald Trump’s unveiling of the tariffs promised as part of his “ Liberation Day,” which could drastically remake the global economy.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, but only after careening between an earlier loss of 1.1% and a later gain of 1.1%. It’s had a pattern this week of opening with sharp drops only to finish the day higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 31 points, or 0.1%, with an hour remaining in trading, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.3% higher. Both also veered from sharply lower in the morning to sharply higher in the afternoon and then doubled back.

Elon Musk's Tesla helped knock the market around after initially falling more than 6% following a report that it delivered fewer electric vehicles in the first three months of the year than it did in last year’s first quarter.

Tesla, one of Wall Street’s most influential stocks because of its immense size, has faced backlash due to anger about CEO Elon Musk’s leading the U.S. government’s efforts to cut spending. But its stocks swung to a gain of 4.9% later in the day following a report from Politico that Trump has told others that Musk will step back from his government role in coming weeks.