Smartphone exports unlikely to be derailed by tariff move

“As global brands seek to diversify supply chains away from high-tariff countries, India can emerge as a preferred destination for new manufacturing setups and component assembly lines,” said Srivastava.

Experts believe the US government’s decision will not impact smartphone exports to the US much. From April to February FY25, India’s smartphone exports surged to $21 billion, with the US contributing a 50-55% of the exports. This represents a 54% rise compared to the same period in FY24. Apple constitutes about 70% of the smartphone exports to the US, which jumped to $3.53 billion, up from $998 million during the same period last year.

“In the case of smartphones, supply chains are so seamlessly integrated and Asia dominated, it will be impractical for them to set up shop in the US overnight.. The biggest losers in this entire episode will be the American consumers because the costs of their products are going to go up significantly and the US is not going to bring local manufacturing anytime soon,” said Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint. Faisal Kawoosa, founder of Techarc, sees two possibilities. He believes there could be an exception list where the Trump administration might relax tariffs for influential US companies like Apple, which could be adversely affected by the hikes.