Trump’s tariff move to heighten market volatility 

The news triggered a global market selloff, with US equity futures experiencing significant declines. In the Asian market, Japan’s Nikkei fell the most at 2.77% while the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Shenzhen fell about 1.5% each.

In India, the IT sector, which has high exposure to the US market, was particularly affected, with the Nifty IT index plummeting 4.21%. TCS, Infosys and HCL Technologies fell up to 4% on Thursday. Stocks of Pharma companies, which also have high US exposure, escaped the selling pressure as this sector remains exempt from the tariffs.

Domestic brokerage firm Axis Securities said that the new tariff structure is expected to introduce considerable volatility in global markets, raising concerns around trade flows, supply chains, and broader economic growth.

It added that market volatility is expected to remain elevated in the near term due to the extent of the tariffs, which have surpassed market expectations. These measures are inherently inflationary and could complicate the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy trajectory. Furthermore, any escalation in trade disruptions may heighten recessionary risks in the US, leading to a broader slowdown in global economic activity.

“Given the significant influence of the US economy on global financial markets, short-term sentiment is likely to be impacted,” said Axis Securities.