LIC dismisses USTR's report of insurer enjoying unfair competitive advantage

NEW DELHI: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Friday said it has been operating in a competitive market for 25 years and has not received any special treatment from the government, as it rejected US Trade Representative's report.

"We firmly believe the USTR's views are based on an incomplete understanding of Indian insurance regulation and LIC's functioning," the insurance firm said in a statement.

For the past 25 years, LIC has operated in a fully competitive market alongside 24 private life insurance companies, the statement said, adding, it is regulated by IRDAI and SEBI and receives no special treatment from the government or any regulatory authority.