Top start-ups move back domicile to home turf from other countries

From PhonePe, Razorpay to Groww and Zepto, many Indian start-ups have moved or initiated to shift their domicile from other countries to India, as they prepare for a public listing here. Called 'Reverse flipping', experts attribute this shift to multiple factors including the country's evolving policy and regulatory environment.

In December last year, fintech unicorn Razorpay said it is shifting domicile from the US to India and that it aims to go public by 2026. According to sources, shifting is in process and that it will take some more time for the company to complete it.

Earlier this year, quick commerce firm Zepto completed its reverse merger from Singapore to India. Zepto co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha had said in January that "Along with other top Indian start-ups, this is a historic milestone for the Indian start-up ecosystem and an inflection point that represents long-term confidence in the liquidity and depth of Indian capital markets." The start-up is said to launch its IPO by this year.

Ashutosh Kumar Jha, General Partner at Expert Dojo, a US-based venture capital and growth accelerator firm, told TNIE that this reverse flipping trend is driven by multiple factors, making India a more attractive headquarters for high-growth start-ups.

"One of the primary reasons behind this shift is India’s evolving policy and regulatory environment. The government has introduced several reforms to strengthen the start-up ecosystem, such as removing the Angel Tax, easing foreign direct investment (FDI) norms, and establishing the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in GIFT City," he said.