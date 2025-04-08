Sebi launches new phone number '1600' series to combat fraud calls



MUMBAI: With fraudsters having a field day in the market, financial sector regulators – the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the markets watchdog Sebi -- are taking additional measures to help prevent gullible banking customers and market investors from getting duped. While the RBI over the weekend has launched a ‘verified WhatsApp channel for public awareness,’ the Sebi on Tuesday launched a new ‘1600’ phone number series to combat fraud and enhance investor protection in the securities market.

It may be noted that the RBI has been conducting public awareness campaigns across various mediums such as text messages, television and digital advertisements under the ‘RBI Says’ initiative. The monetary authority has further expanded its outreach by adding a verified WhatsApp channel as an additional means to deliver public awareness messages.

"Through the verified 'Reserve Bank of India' account on WhatsApp, we aim to make important financial information more accessible to everyone, regardless of their geographical location. This initiative will ensure that vital information reaches people in a simple, direct, and effective manner, strengthening trust and resilience in our digital financial ecosystem,” the central bank has said on April 4.