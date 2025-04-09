'Don't fund the next food delivery company': Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia to investors

BENGALURU: Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia wants investors to listen to a diversity of ideas instead of just funding food delivery companies. "Don't go and fund the next food delivery company. Obviously, I will say that, because first of all, that's a market that's already been discovered by someone," Bhatia told TNIE.

“All are just copying. They may change a little structure in five minutes or 10 minutes or faster, or motorcycle, but that's not innovation. That's structural changes. True innovation is thinking of a new idea to do something that has never been done before, outside of delivery,” the tech entrepreneur added.

He was here in Bengaluru on Wednesday to launch the Young Entrepreneurs Program at Orchids The International School. Speaking about quick commerce, Bhatia said, India is one market that is too much focused on this. "Too much focus on the wrong metric. Is your life going to change if you get some biscuits delivered in 10 minutes, it's no big deal," he stated, insisting both start-ups and investors to focus on innovation rather on quick delivery.