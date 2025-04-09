IndusInd Bank crisis an 'episode', not a 'failure', banking system secure: RBI Governor

MUMBAI: Reserve Bank governor Sanjay Malhotra has said the banking system remains “safe and secure” and described the accounting lapses at IndusInd Bank and the restrictions on New India Cooperative Bank as “episodes” and not “failures.”

The governor was responding to a question from the media on whether there are larger systemic concerns around the accounting lapses at the private sector lender and the failure of the city-based New India Cooperative Bank.

With over 10,000 non-banks and around 1,500 cooperative banks, occasional "episodes" are inevitable and those do not mean the system failed or even the entities concerned failed, the governor said at the customary post-policy press meet here Wednesday when the MPC headed by him cut the key interest rates for the second time in a row, taking the cumulative rate reductions 50 bps to 6%.

"These are not even failures, they’re episodes. In such a large system with so many entities these things will happen again," Malhotra said, adding “the banking system remains safe, secure, and robust at a systemic level.”

During the past eight to nine years, about 70 of the 1,500 cooperative banks have faced issues, which is a small fraction, the governor said.

An investigation is underway and based on its findings, appropriate action will be taken and those responsible identified, deputy governor Swaminathan Janakiraman said in response to a query about the management being allowed to continue at IndusInd Bank.