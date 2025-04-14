Foxconn scouts for 300 acre land in Greater Noida for manufacturing unit

Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn is scouting for a 300 acre land parcel near Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, for its manufacturing unit.
According to a report, this facility is expected to become one of Foxconn’s largest manufacturing units globally and the company’s first facility in North India. Foxconn is Apple’s biggest vendor, and the proposed unit has the potential to surpass its upcoming facility in Bengaluru, which is set to become the company’s second-largest globally. However, it is still unclear what specific products will be manufactured in Uttar Pradesh, as discussions with the state government are ongoing.
A central government official also confirmed that talks have begun to establish a Foxconn electronics manufacturing services unit in Uttar Pradesh.
This marks the second major manufacturing announcement by Foxconn in the state. The first is the HCL-Foxconn joint venture for an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility, which is currently awaiting approval. HCL Technologies has partnered with Foxconn and Intel Foundry to develop semiconductor chips and related products.
A source familiar with the matter said that the land identified by Foxconn is located near the 50 acre parcel already acquired by the HCL-Foxconn venture for the OSAT facility. Foxconn currently operates in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, and according to reports, it plans to wind down its operations in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh.
The Yamuna Expressway, managed by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), connects Noida and Greater Noida with Agra. It is poised to serve as a key corridor linking the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar with the National Capital Region (NCR).