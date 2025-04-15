Retail inflation eases in March 2025 to 3.4%

According to Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA, the unexpectedly sharp sequential fall in the headline CPI inflation in March 2025 was predominantly led by food items, such as meat, eggs and vegetables, whereas a number of other groups reported a modest rise in inflation.

However, she observed that a rise in temperatures going ahead could raise prices of perishables in the coming weeks.

"While the initial forecast of an above normal monsoon is encouraging, the timing and distribution will be key for the implications for agri output and food inflation going ahead," she says.

The sharp fall in March inflation has raised the hopes for another 50 bps repo rate cut over the next three policies.

"With the next inflation print also expected to be sub-4%, a June 2025 rate cut seems highly likely, unless Q4 FY2025 GDP growth surprises sharply to the upside," added Nayar.