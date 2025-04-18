Microsoft employees protest over ties to Israel and Gaza conflict

In recent months, Microsoft has faced internal unrest due to employee protests over the company’s alleged involvement in Israel’s military actions in Gaza. The protests reflect growing concern among staff about the ethical implications of Microsoft's AI and cloud computing services being used by the Israeli military.

Key Events and Protests

April 4, 2025: During Microsoft’s 50th anniversary event, AI executive Mustafa Suleyman was interrupted by employees Ibtihal Aboussad and Vaniya Agrawal in protest of Microsoft's ties to Israel. Both were fired days later.

March 20, 2025: Microsoft President Brad Smith and former CEO Steve Ballmer were disrupted at Seattle’s Great Hall by a current and former employee. Protesters also projected “Microsoft powers genocide” on the hall.

February 24, 2025: At the first in-person company town hall since the pandemic, five employees silently protested by revealing shirts that read “Does Our Code Kill Kids, Satya?” They were removed by security.

October 24, 2024: A vigil was held at Microsoft’s headquarters to honor Palestinians killed in Gaza. Organizers Hossam Nasr and Abdo Mohamed were later fired.