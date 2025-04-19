HDFC Bank profit rises 6.7% to Rs 17,616 crore; beats estimates

The largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, on Saturday reported a Street-beating numbers. The bank reported a 6.7% year-on-year growth in standalone net profit at Rs 17,616 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25.

On a sequential basis net profit rose 5.3%. The better-than-expected numbers are driven by better asset quality, and a drop in provisions and contingencies from a high Rs 13,510 crore in March 2024 to a low to Rs 3,190 crore in the reporting quarter.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) shrunk to 1.33% in March 2025, from 1.42% in December 2024. However, it expanded from 1.24% a year ago. Similarly, net NPAs stood at 0.43% compared to 0.46% in a quarter ago period and 0.33% the previous year.