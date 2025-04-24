Gold climbs Rs 200 to Rs 99,400/10 gm amid renewed concerns over US-China standoff

NEW DELHI: Gold prices climbed Rs 200 to Rs 99,400 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday following fresh buying by stockists and jewellers and a weak dollar, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity took a U-turn from the historic Rs 1 lakh-mark and declined Rs 2,400 to Rs 99,200 per 10 gram on Wednesday.

Gold of 99.5 per cent purity also increased Rs 200 to Rs 98,900 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 98,700 per 10 grams.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday said the current trade standoff between the US and China could continue for a while.