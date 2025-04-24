SAMHI to sell 35% stake for Rs 752 crore in three subsidiaries to GIC Singapore

NEW DELHI: Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, GIC, is acquiring a 35% stake in three subsidiaries of SAMHI Hotels -- Courtyard & Fairfield by Marriott (Bengaluru ORR), Hyatt Regency Pune and the recently acquired Trinity Hotel in Whitefield, Bengaluru-- for an investment of Rs 752 crore. The total enterprise value of these three subsidiaries stands at Rs 2,200 crore.

SAMHI will be mainly utilising the sale proceeds for paying off its debts. "Rs 603 crore from the deal will be used upfront to reduce the debt across the company’s portfolio and a small amount will be used towards deal expenses," the company said.

The balance, Rs 149 crore, will be used over next two years to part fund the capital expenditure for the Westin Tribute Portfolio Bengaluru Whitefield dual branded hotel.