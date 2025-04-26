Canara Robeco AMC files for Rs 1,000 crore IPO

MUMBAI: Canara Robeco Asset Management Company, the second oldest fund house in the country, has filed preliminary papers with the markets watchdog Sebi to raise funds via initial public offering which will only be an offer for sale without any fresh issue, from which it is likely to raise Rs 800-1,000 crore.

The final size of the issue will be disclosed after the price discovery but investment banking sources told TNIE that they expect the issue size to be in the Rs 800 crore to Rs 1,000 crore range.

According to draft IPO papers, the OFS will see promoters -- Canara Bank and Orix Corporation Europe NV--offloading 4.98 crore shares, with no fresh issue component and therefore, no money will come to the company.