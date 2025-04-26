Indian airlines carried 1.45 crore passengers in March, 8.79 per cent higher YoY: DGCA

NEW DELHI: Indian airlines carried 1.45 crore passengers in March, an increase of 8.79 per cent compared to the year-ago period, according to official data released on Saturday.

The Indian carriers had flown a total of 1.33 crore passengers in March 2024.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during March 2025 were 145.42 lakh as against 133.68 lakh during the corresponding period of the previous year," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in its monthly domestic passenger traffic report.

In the month gone by, IndiGo transported a total of 93.1 lakh passengers with a market share of 64 per cent while Air India Group (full-service carrier Air India and low-cost carrier Air India Express) flew 38.8 lakh passengers with 26.7 per cent market share.