M&M acquires 58.96% stake in SML Isuzu for Rs 555 crore

Homegrown automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will acquire a 58.96% stake in SML Isuzu for `555 crore at `650 per share — a 63% discount to the latter’s closing price of `1,789 on Friday.

The deal values SML Isuzu, which had a market capitalisation of Rs 2,557 crore at the end of last week, at a significant discount.

As part of the transaction, M&M would acquire the entire stake of 43.96% held by Sumitomo Corporation, promoter of SML, and separately also acquire 15% stake held by Isuzu Motors Ltd, public shareholder of SML. M&M would launch a mandatory open offer for the acquisition of up to 26% stake from eligible public shareholders of SML in accordance with the SEBI Takeover Regulations.

The proposed acquisition, as per M&M, is a step towards establishing a strong presence in the 3.5 tonnes and plus commercial vehicle (CV) segment, where it has a 3% market share, as against a 52% market share in 3.5 tonnes light CV segment. M&M feels the acquisition will double market share to 6%, with a plan to increase this to 10 - 12% by FY31 and over 20 by FY36. Incorporated in 1983, SML Isuzu is a listed company with a strong vintage and pan-India presence in the trucks and buses segment. SML has a market-leading position in ILCV Buses segment, with 16% market share.