RIL profit up 2.4% on consumer business

Reliance Industries, country’s largest company by market-cap, on Friday reported a tepid 2.4% year-on-year rise in net income at Rs19,407 crore in the March quarter, weighed down by softer energy margins.

Strong show by the digital and retail unit businesses has offset the impact. The earnings beat Street estimates of Rs 18,820 crore. Revenue for the reporting period rose 8.8% YoY to Rs 2.88 lakh crore, driven by digital services, retail and oil-to-chemicals business, chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said on Friday. The company incurred a capital expenditure of Rs36,041 crore but remained fully covered by cash generation of nearly Rs 40,000 crore, leaving net debt steady at Rs 1.17 lakh crore. It paid Rs 6,669 crore in taxes during Q4FY25 and Rs 25,230 crore for full year. Capex stood at Rs 36,041 crore for Q4FY25 and annual at Rs 131,107 crore.

Outstanding debt as of March end stood at Rs 347,530 crore but it has carried cash & cash equivalents of Rs 230,447 crore, only Rs 117,083 crore in net debt or 0.60x its operating profit. It incurred a finance cost of Rs 24,269 crore, up 5% YoY for the fiscal, mainly due to higher average liability balances.